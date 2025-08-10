South Africa has fastracked Kwena Maphaka across formats since he has shined for them in the U-19 T20 World Cup 2024. Maphaka has shown signs of promise with his pace, athleticism and the bowling skills. He has gained experience for the last one year, playing through difference leagues including the IPL and during the Australia vs South Africa 1st T20I 2025, he scalped his maiden four-wicket haul in T20Is. With it he became the youngest South African fast bowler at the age of 19years and 124 days surpassing Wayne Parnell who achieved the feat in 2009. Australia Beat South Africa by 17 Runs in AUS vs SA 1st T20I 2025; Tim David, Josh Hazlewood Shine as Hosts Take 1-0 Lead in Three-Match Series.

Kwena Maphaka Becomes Youngest South African Bowler to Scalp A Four-Wicket Haul in T20Is

Youngest bowlers to take a T20I 4fer for South Africa 🇿🇦: 19y 124d - Kwena Maphaka vs AUS 🇦🇺, 2025* 19y 318d - Wayne Parnell vs WI 🌴, 2009 20y 299d - Lungi Ngidi vs SL 🇱🇰, 2017#AUSvSA — The Stats Kid (@TheStatsKid1523) August 10, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)