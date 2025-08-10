The Australia national cricket team won the first T20I of the three-match series by 17 runs against the South Africa national cricket team at the Marrara Cricket Ground in Darwin on Sunday, August 10. Batting first, Australia were all out for 178 runs in 20 overs. Tim David played a superb knock of 83 runs off 52 deliveries, including 12 boundaries. Cameron Green played a cameo of 35 off 13 balls with the help of seven boundaries. With the ball, young speedster Kwena Maphaka bagged a four-wicket haul. In response, wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickelton played a fighting knock of 71 off 55 deliveries, including eight boundaries. However, the rest of the batters failed to contribute with the bat, as South Africa made 161-9 runs and lost the contest by 17 runs. With the ball, Josh Hazlewood and Ben Dwarshuis bagged three wickets apiece for Australia. Tim David was named Player of the Match for his 83-run knock. Australia vs South Africa 2025: Schedule, Venue, Squads, Live Streaming, Telecast Details and All You Need To Know About AUS vs SA T20I and ODI Series.

An All-Round Performance from Australia

Australia's all-round brilliance earns them a convincing win in the series opener against South Africa 🏏#AUSvSA 📝: https://t.co/BgLcNPvHJG pic.twitter.com/Mv4PTJJRNz — ICC (@ICC) August 10, 2025

