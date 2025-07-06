Kylian Mbappe has not started a game for Real Madrid in the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup 2025. He was suffering from gastroenteritis during the start of the competition and had to be hospitalised. Although he has now recovered, he came in as a sub during Real Madrid's FIFA Club World Cup 2025 quarterfinal clash against Borussia Dortmund. Despite joining the game late, he provided impact straightaway, scoring a brilliant goal with a bicycle kick and the goal ended up being the winner as Los Blancos secured a narrow 3-2 victory in the end. Fans loved the goal and it went viral on social media. Real Madrid 3-2 Borussia Dortmund, FIFA Club World Cup 2025: Gonzalo Garcia, Fran Garcia, and Kylian Mbappe Find Net As Los Blancos Edge Past BVB To Set Up Semifinal Clash With Paris Saint-Germain.

Kylian Mbappe Bicycle Kick Video

QUE GOLAZO!!!! 🎯 MBAPPÉ GOES AIRBORNE! HE'S BACK! Overhead kick. Back of the net. Instant classic. Superstar stuff from Kylian. 🌟 pic.twitter.com/lx646RuR5w — DAZN Football (@DAZNFootball) July 5, 2025

