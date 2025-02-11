Veteran Australian all-rounder Ellyse Perry has joined the Royal Challengers Bengaluru camp ahead of the upcoming edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025. The third edition of the WPL will begin on February 14. Perry had a delayed arrival, possibly because of her hip injury, which she suffered during the one-off Test match against England in the Women's Ashes 2025 in Melbourne. Perry played a vital cog in the wheel as the Smriti Mandhana-led side ended RCB's franchise 16-year-long wait for silverware in the WPL 2024 season. RCB shared a special video on their social handle X (formerly Twitter) after Perry's arrival. Royal Challengers Bengaluru Shares Snapshot of Their Players’ Training Session Ahead of WPL 2025 (See Pics).

Ellyse Perry Joins RCB Camp for WPL 2025 Season

𝗧𝗵𝗲 𝗚𝗢𝗔𝗧 𝗶𝘀 𝗵𝗲𝗿𝗲 𝗮𝗻𝗱 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝘁’𝘀 𝘁𝗵𝗲 𝗯𝗼𝘁𝘁𝗼𝗺 𝗹𝗶𝗻𝗲, 𝗰𝗮𝘂𝘀𝗲 𝘄𝗲 𝘀𝗮𝗶𝗱 𝘀𝗼! 🐐 Ellyse Perry arrives match ready for #WPL2025. This is Royal Challenge presents RCB Shorts.#PlayBold #ನಮ್ಮRCB #SheIsBold pic.twitter.com/hzv1A1LwGZ — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) February 11, 2025

