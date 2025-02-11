Defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are gearing up to defend their title in the upcoming third edition of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025. The Smriti Mandhana-led Bengaluru will play the tournament's opener against Gujarat Giants on February 14. Ahead of their first league stage match, Royal Challengers Bengaluru 'X' (formerly Twitter) handle shared a few snapshots of their players' training session. WPL 2025: A Look at Previous Finishes of the Five Franchises Ahead of Women's Premier League Season 3.

All Smiles in RCB's Camp Ahead of WPL 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)