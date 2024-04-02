Till the RCB vs LSG match of IPL 2024 in Bengaluru, the longest six of the season was hit by Venkatesh Iyer. Now Nicholas Pooran joins him by hitting a 106 meter long six off Reece Topley's bowling at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Topley bowled a slower one and Pooran was ready for it. He swung at it full blooded and got a good connection to send it outside the stadium. Quinton de Kock Completes 3000 Runs in Indian Premier League, Achieves Feat During RCB vs LSG IPL 2024.

Nicholas Pooran Hits Massive '106 Meter' Six Off Reece Topley

106m monstrous six! 🤯 Nicholas Pooran smashes one out of the park 💥 💯 sixes in #TATAIPL for the @LucknowIPL batter 💪 Head to @JioCinema and @StarSportsIndia to watch the match LIVE #RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/7X0Yg4VbTn — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2024

