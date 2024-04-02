Quinton de Kock has always been a consistent performer in the IPL since he joined the competition for Delhi Capitals. After playing in the competition for multiple years he has scored impactful runs, won championships and now he completes 3000 runs in the IPL during the RCB vs LSG match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. Virat Kohli Becomes First Indian to Play 100 T20s at A Single Venue, Achieves Feat During RCB vs LSG IPL 2024.

