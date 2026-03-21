Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) owner Dr Sanjiv Goenka and captain Rishabh Pant visited the Ram Janambhoomi temple in Ayodhya on 21 March 2026. Accompanied by several squad members, the leadership offered prayers for the upcoming Indian Premier League season, which is set to commence next week. Pant, who is leading the franchise for a second consecutive year, sought spiritual blessings alongside Goenka and key players as the squad prepares for the high-pressure tournament schedule. LSG will begin their 2026 campaign at the Ekana Stadium on 1 April against Delhi Capitals. No Yash Dayal Photo on RCB Team Bus for IPL 2026 Amid Sexual Assault Allegations (Watch Video).

LSG Owner and Players Visit Ayodhya

Dr. Sanjiv Goenka visits Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya along with captain Rishabh Pant and other members of the squad to receive blessings 🙏 JAI SHREE RAM pic.twitter.com/3JLqC4haos — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 21, 2026

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