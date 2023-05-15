Afghanistan have qualified directly for the upcoming ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. The Afghan team will take on Sri Lanka in a three-match ODI series in June as a preparation for their World Cup campaign. Finally, Afghanistan have announced a 15-member squad for their Sri Lanks series. Unfortunately, Lucknow Super Giants pacer Naveen-ul-Haq was dropped from the Afghanistan ODI squad and it had a lot of fans talking on social media! Afghanistan Squad for ODI Series Against Sri Lanka: Uncapped Pacer Abdul Rahman Included.

The Afghanistan fast bowler, who is currently playing for the Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL, was involved in a clash with Virat Kohli earlier this season and fans have linked him being dropped from the national side owing to that infamous episode he had with the RCB star. After his name did not feature in the Afghanistan team vs Sri Lanka, netizens reacted to this development. Check some of them below. 'Go On and Lead the Next Generation’ Virat Kohli Heaps Praise on Shubman Gill After Gujarat Titans Star Smashes Maiden Hundred in IPL 2023 Match Against SRH.

Man Goes 🤔 https://t.co/lvgxX8GAA9 — Punnu🏏( Help Your Self,Don't wait for Govt ) (@Gujju_Chhoro) May 15, 2023

This man from Afghanistan proved this muhavra wrong - "Sabar ka mango sweet nhi hota ".#naveenulhaq #afghanistancricket — Palak (@Nachocheesedipp) May 15, 2023

Naveen ul haq dropped on national team against Sri Lanka tour.....ab yaha log bol rahe hai aur lo panga Abu se🤣🤣 — Sourabh kapoor (@Sourabh42285265) May 15, 2023

Naveen ul Haq dropped from Afghanistan team in Sri Lanka Odi series. #SLvAFG #IPL2023 — Resanth. (@CricResanth) May 15, 2023

Naveen-ul-Haq is having a decent IPL 2023 season. So far he has featured in five matches. Naven has already taken seven wickets and has been very economical (6.12 economy) in this tournament. Naveen's team Lucknow Super Giants are currently at the 4th place in the IPL 2023 table with 13 points from 12 matches. They are well within the IPL 2023 playoffs race. Naveen will be hoping to finish the IPL season with a string of strong performances.

