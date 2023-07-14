Lucknow Super Giants have confirmed the departure of Andy Flower as head coach ahead of IPL 2024. Flower has been the head coach of the franchise since they made their IPL debut in 2022 and has guided them to the playoffs in both seasons. This development comes amidst speculations of LSG mentor Gautam Gambhir making a return to the Kolkata Knight Riders. Also, Lucknow Super Giants have reportedly been keen on hiring Justin Langer as their new head coach. Justin Langer in Talks To Become Lucknow Super Giants’ New Head Coach for IPL 2024: Report.

Lucknow Super Giants Confirm Andy Flower's Departure as Head Coach

Dear Andy, Today it's farewell, but it'll never be goodbye because you'll always be one of our own. Thank you for everything! 💙 pic.twitter.com/EGtaRvYiHj — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) July 14, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)