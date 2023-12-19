"Lucky to be alive," was Rishabh Pant's reaction when he looked back at his serious car accident and the whole recovery process so far. The Indian wicketkeeper batter was involved in a devastating car accident that ruled him out of action for the whole year. The Delhi Capitals captain is set to attend the IPL 2024 auction, which will be his first experience of being present at the event. "I think it was quite challenging, especially the physical part because there was a lot of pain at the start," he said. 'Where is Rohit Sharma?' Fans React to JioCinema's Poster for IPL 2024 Auction, Question Hitman's Absence As it features Virat Kohli Apart From IPL Captains.

Watch Video:

Stop everything and watch this interview 📽️ Presenting Rishabh Pant who's going to be on the #DC auction table for the first time EVER 🤗 P.S - We are so happy to see Rishabh BACK 🥹#IPL | @RishabhPant17 | @DelhiCapitals pic.twitter.com/4j6TWIrZsf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) December 19, 2023

