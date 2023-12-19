The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction is set to take place in Dubai. JioCinema, which has the streaming rights for IPL 2024 auction, released a poster ahead of the event. The banner features a player each from ten franchises. For Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), JioCinema used Virat Kohli's pic instead of Faf du Plessis. Interestingly, JioCinema used Hardik Pandya- Mumbai Indians' newly appointed captain to represent the franchise. However, fans were quick to point out the absence of five-time IPL winning captain Rohit Sharma from the banner. Why is IPL 2024 Auction Live Streaming Online Not Available on Disney+ Hotstar?

Where is Rohit Sharma?

Kohli is not captain but he is in poster Where is Rohit Sharma who has 5 IPL trophies ? — Taurus (@itz_chillax) December 19, 2023

No Brand Ambassador on Banner?

Rohit Sharma is brand Ambassador of Jio Cinema 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/ntz8vwhYwV — Gaurav (@Melbourne__82) December 19, 2023

No Rohit Sharma!

But???

But Bro Rohit Sharma Is The Brand Ambassador of Jio Cinema 😭#iplauction2024 pic.twitter.com/qPhYtuGDdz — VIRAT 𝕏 RCB (@ProfKohli18) December 19, 2023

Completely Removed!

Jio Cinema completely removed Rohit Sharma from the cover pic of IPL Auction coverage. Dhoni & Kohli present. Wow!! Ambani's. After all that he's done for your franchise!! I mean, I thought my SRH team owners were the worst. But this is a whole another level! #IPL2024Auction pic.twitter.com/WV7PWjZ0Rz — sannasulu (@fatherkigod) December 19, 2023

So Sad!

So sad to not see Rohit in this poster 💔 A man who won 5 IPL titles will play under ...... — Tanveer Hassan (@tanveercric56_) December 19, 2023

Genuine Reason?

I think they have included captains and since Markram and Faf were overseas captains they have replace them with Bhuvi and Kohli (main Indian players of the respective teams). Nothing like feeling disheartened here. — Vishal Yadav (@VishalY44691113) December 19, 2023

