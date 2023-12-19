The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction is set to take place in Dubai. JioCinema, which has the streaming rights for IPL 2024 auction, released a poster ahead of the event. The banner features a player each from ten franchises. For Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), JioCinema used Virat Kohli's pic instead of Faf du Plessis. Interestingly, JioCinema used Hardik Pandya- Mumbai Indians' newly appointed captain to represent the franchise. However, fans were quick to point out the absence of five-time IPL winning captain Rohit Sharma from the banner. Why is IPL 2024 Auction Live Streaming Online Not Available on Disney+ Hotstar?

Where is Rohit Sharma?

No Brand Ambassador on Banner?

No Rohit Sharma!

But???

Completely Removed!

So Sad!

Genuine Reason?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)