Star Indian cricketer and Rajasthan Royals batter Nitish Rana visited the Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh. The 31-year-old was seen offering prayers at the Mahakaleshwar Temple. After offering prayers at the temple, Nitish Rana said that he believes whatever big achievements he has achieved in the last few years have been possible because of the deity, be it getting the responsibility to captain Kolkata Knight Riders, or the recent birth of his twins. A hopeful Nitish Rana also said, "Zindagi mein aise hi ageh barta rahu, Mahakal ka agar haat raha toh mein zaroor ageh barta rahunga" (Hope to keep progressing in life like this, and if Mahakal supports me, I will succeed). Nitish Rana And Wife Saachi Marwah Rana Announce Birth of Twin Boys, Couple Reveal Unique Relation With Their 'Forever' Tattoos (See Pictures).

Nitish Rana Visits Mahakaleshwar Temple:

#WATCH | Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh: Indian cricket player Nitish Rana says, "I have been coming to Mahakal for the last 2-3 years. Whatever I have achieved in the last 2 years, it is only because of Mahakal.. If Mahakal's blessings remain with me, I will continue to progress like… https://t.co/9nlFI31RSQ pic.twitter.com/QjW9IpcMbC — ANI (@ANI) August 19, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)