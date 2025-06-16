Star Indian cricketer Nitish Rana and his wife Saachi Marwah Rana together announced that the couple have given birth to twin baby boys. The couple revealed that the baby boys were born on June 14, 2025, which happens to be the same date in previous years when Nitish Rana and Saachi Marwah Rana got their "Forever" tattoos. Nitish Rana has previously played for the India national cricket team in 2021. He played for the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025. Madhya Pradesh League 2025: Arshad Khan Lauds ‘Superhero of the Match’ Shivang Kumar As Bhopal Leopards Beat Bundelkhand Bulls.

Nitish Rana And Wife Saachi Marwah Rana Welcome Twin Boys:

