Maheesh Theekshana aimed a sly dig at Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Khaled Mahmud for the latter's 'world class' remark with reference to Sri Lanka's bowling attack. The Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh Group B match in Asia Cup 2022 had a lot of words exchanged before the match and it all began when Lankan captain Dasun Shanaka remarked that Bangladesh's bowling attack was not strong enough, compared to that of Afghanistan. Mahmud, in response, hit back stating that Sri Lanka did not have any world-class bowlers while Bangladesh had skipper Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman. Theekshana's post was a response to that comment.

Maheesh Theekshana's Post:

No need to have world class players, when you have 11 brothers ❤️ pic.twitter.com/H0rYESlF6i — Maheesh Theekshana (@maheesht61) September 2, 2022

