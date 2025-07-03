One of the greatest bowlers in cricket history, Sri Lanka's Lasith Malinga, has turned a new leaf in his post-retirement career and has become a singer. Malinga, known for his pinpoint accurate bowling, has released his first-ever Hindi album named 'Maine Khoja', which will be available on a popular music streaming platform. Interestingly, all Hindi lyrics have been penned by Malinga, who has shown glimpses of his singing talent during interviews over the past few years during his Indian Premier League stints. Check out Malinga's social media post announcing the release of his Hindi album 'Maine Khoja' below. Sri Lanka Beat Bangladesh by 77 Runs in SL vs BAN 1st ODI 2025; BAN Suffer Horrific Collapse As Charith Asalanka, Wanindu Hasaranga and Kamindu Mendis Help Lankan Lions Take 1–0 Lead.

Lasith Malinga Releases Hindi Tracks

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lasith Malinga (@malinga_ninety9)

