The Sri Lanka national cricket team secured a comprehensive 77-run victory over the Bangladesh national cricket team in the first ODI at the R. Premadasa Stadium, Colombo, in July. With this victory, the Lankan Lions are leading the three-match ODI series 1-0. Batting first, Sri Lanka made a fighting score of 244 runs. Captain Charith Asalanka smashed a brilliant 106 off 123 deliveries, including six fours and four sixes. Wicketkeeper-batter Kusal Mendis made 45 runs. With the ball, speedster Taskin Ahmed claimed four wickets. Tanzim Hasan Sakib took three scalps. While chasing, Bangladesh collapsed from 100/2 to 105/8 after a brilliant bowling performance from spinners Kamindu Mendis and Wanindu Hasaranga. Wanindu took a four-wicket haul, whereas Kamindu picked up three wickets as Lankan Lions took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. Charith Asalanka Smashes His Fifth ODI Century During SL vs BAN 1st ODI 2025, Sri Lanka Captain Joins Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli In Special List.

Comprehensive victory by Sri Lanka

First Blood to Sri Lanka! 💪 Brilliant display by our Lions! Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 77 runs and take 1-0 lead in the ODI series! On to the next one!#SLvBAN #SriLanka pic.twitter.com/cwO4LSnHpl — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) July 2, 2025

