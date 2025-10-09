Playing their first match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025, the Malaysia national cricket team will take on the Qatar national cricket team on October 9. The Malaysia vs Qatar cricket match will be held at the Al Amerat Cricket Ground Oman Cricket (Ministry Turf 1) and will begin at 11:30 AM Indian Standard Time (IST). Unfortunately, no live telecast viewing options will be available for the ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 on TV in India. However, fans have an online viewing option as they can watch MAS vs QAT live streaming on FanCode, but will need either a match pass (Rs 19) or a tour pass (Rs 59). UAE Beat Qatar by Seven Wickets in ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025; Alishan Sharafu's Unbeaten Half-Century Help United Arab Emirates Register Easy Win.

ICC T20 World Cup Asia and EAP Qualifier 2025 Schedule

Malaysia’s fixtures for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier 🇲🇾🏏 pic.twitter.com/H5hvWMBOGX — Malaysia Cricket (@MalaysiaCricket) October 5, 2025

