The United Arab Emirates (UAE) national cricket team registered a thumping seven-wicket win over the Qatar national cricket team in their opening Group 1 match at the ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025 on Wednesday, October 8. Batting first, Qatar were restricted to 118-8 in 20 overs. Captain Mirza Mohammed Baig played a fighting knock of 30 runs. With the ball, Muhammad Rohid Khan and Zahid Ali took two wickets apiece. In response, middle-order batter Alishan Sharafu hammered a match-winning unbeaten 51 from 42 deliveries that helped the UAE chase down the 119-run target in 18.3 overs. Oman Beat Samoa by Five Wickets in ICC T20 World Cup Asia & East Asia Pacific Qualifier 2025; Ross Taylor Falters on International Cricket Comeback As Hosts Win Group 3 Campaign Opener.

UAE Defeat Qatar by Seven Wickets

ICC Men's T20 World Cup Asia & EAP Qualifier 2025: UAE defeat Qatar by 7⃣ wickets in their opening match of the tournament 👏👏 Scores: Qatar: 118/8, 20 overs (Mirza Baig 30, Shahzaib Jamil 20; Muhammad Rohid Khan 2-13, Zahid Ali 2-27) UAE: 119/3, 18.3 overs (Alishan Sharafu 51… pic.twitter.com/2s8pKVMzET — UAE Cricket Official (@EmiratesCricket) October 8, 2025

