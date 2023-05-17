Marcus Stoinis was deservedly named Player of the Match award in the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2023 on Tuesday, May 16. The Australian all-rounder was in imperious form, smashing 87 runs off 47 balls with eight sixes and four fours. His effort helped Lucknow Super Giants post an imposing 177/3, which proved to be enough in the end. The 87-run knock was also Stoinis' highest score in IPL. Suryakumar Yadav Dismissal Video: Watch Mumbai Indians' Batter Drag Ball Onto Stumps While Attempting Scoop Shot During LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Match

Marcus Stoinis Wins Player of the Match Award

.@MStoinis notched his highest IPL score and powered @LucknowIPL to a huge first-innings total 👌🏻👌🏻 He receives the Player of the Match award 👏🏻👏🏻 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/yxOTeCROIh #TATAIPL | #LSGvMI pic.twitter.com/HgR3u5VwjP — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 16, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)