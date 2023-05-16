Suryakumar Yadav, one of the best players of the scoop shot, failed to execute it this time during the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2023 on Tuesday, May 16. The right-hander walked across his stumps and attempted the scoop off Yash Thakur's bowling but dragged the ball onto his stumps instead! The young uncapped bowler was elated after having dismissed one of the best batters in T20 cricket. Rohit Sharma Injures Foot While Facing Yash Thakur's Yorker During LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Match.

Watch the Dismissal Here

