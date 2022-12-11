Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal and his wife Aashita Sood were blessed with a baby boy, on December 8. Taking to social media, the right-handed batter made the announcement that he and his wife had become parents to 'Aayansh.' While sharing a picture of he and his wife holding their newborn child, he wrote, "With our hearts full of gratitude, we introduce Aayansh The first Ray of light, a part of US & a Gift of God." Karun Nair’s Tweet ‘Dear Cricket, Give Me One More Chance’ Goes Viral on a Day Ishan Kishan Scores Double Century in IND vs BAN 3rd ODI

Mayank Agarwal, Wife Aashita Sood Blessed with Baby Boy:

With our hearts full of gratitude, we introduce Aayansh ♥️ The first Ray of light, a part of US & a Gift of God🧿🧿 08.12.2022 ♥️ pic.twitter.com/mPqW7FTSjl — Mayank Agarwal (@mayankcricket) December 11, 2022

