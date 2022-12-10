Karun Nair, a domestic veteran in Indian cricket and also the only Indian aside from Virender Sehwag to score a triple hundred for India in Test cricket shares an emotional message on social media which goes viral. The right-handed batter has been out of the international setup for a long time now and failed to make it big in the IPL too. Struggling for an opportunity and also after seeing another domestic veteran Jaydev Unadkat finally about to get his chance, the veteran batter prays the cricket god for one more chance. Ishan Kishan's Fastest Double Century Helps India Crush Bangladesh in 3rd ODI At Chattogram

Karun Nair's Emotional Tweet Goes Viral

Dear cricket, give me one more chance.🤞🏽 — Karun Nair (@karun126) December 10, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)