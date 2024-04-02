Lucknow Super Giants pacer Mayank Yadav was adjudged as the Player of the Match in the RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 match. Mayank showcased an example of immense pace and ended the match with figures of 3/14 in four overs and rattled the Royal Challengers Bengaluru batsmen. LSG defeated RCB by 28 runs to secure their second consecutive win in the tournament. Lucknow Super Giants Beats Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 28 Runs: Quinton de Kock and Mayank Yadav Star for LSG As RCB Lose Second Consecutive IPL 2024 Match at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Mayank Yadav Adjudged Player of the Match

Back to back Player of the Match awards for the young and impressive Mayank Yadav! 🏆👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/ZZ42YW8tPz#TATAIPL | #RCBvLSG pic.twitter.com/a4mwhRYuqy — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 2, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)