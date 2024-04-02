The Royal Challengers Bengaluru suffered yet another loss at the home ground as they were defeated by the Lucknow Super Giants by 28 runs. RCB weren't able to chase down 182 runs and were wrapped up for a score of 153 runs. Mayank Yadav was the pick of the bowlers for the visitors as the speedster managed to pick up three wickets by giving away just 14 runs. Quinton de Kock also played a decent knock from LSG and managed to score 81 runs from 56 balls. Mayank Yadav Becomes the Bowler to Clock 155+ KPH Most Times in IPL History, Achieves Feat During RCB vs LSG IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants Secure Second Consecutive Win

2/2 ✅ Thank you, Bengaluru 💙 pic.twitter.com/atPIJeGKWA — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 2, 2024

