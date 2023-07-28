The law makers of cricket are none other than Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC). During the ongoing Ashes 2023 5th Test match, Steve Smith was adjudged not out during a run-out appeal of Steve Smith. Jonny Bairstow dislodged the bail on the off-stump before gathering the ball, when Steve Smith was outside the crease. When he removed the other bail, Steve Smith was in although there was a controversy regarding the position of the bails. MCC issued a clarification through twitter in the laws that influenced that decision. Out or Not Out? Fans Divided On Twitter After Third Umpire Nitin Menon's Controversial Decision Over Steve Smith's Run-Out During ENG vs AUS Ashes 5th Test 2023 (Watch Video).

MCC Issues Clarification After Umpire Nitin Menon's Controversial Decision Over Steve Smith's Run-Out

We have received a few questions regarding the decision in the below video. Law 29.1 states: "The wicket is broken when at least one bail is completely removed from the top of the stumps, or one or more stumps is removed from the ground." (1/2)#Ashes pic.twitter.com/RyZMgf5ItF — Marylebone Cricket Club (@MCCOfficial) July 28, 2023

