Australia are in a spot of bother against England as they have lost some quick wickets on the second session of Day 2 of the Ashes 2023 5th Test. Steve Smith pushed a ball to mid-wicket and called for two immediately, He hesitated while turning and that caused a slight delay and forced a dive. Jonny Bairstow gathered the ball, but dislodged the bail before collecting, it only came out off the off-stump and at that point Smith was short of the crease. When he completely removed the bail out of the groove, when the other end totally got off the middle stump groove, Smith was in. Third Umpire Nitin Menon adjudged Smith not out. Fans although, were divided in their opinions and took to twitter to share their thoughts. Ben Stokes Completes 100th Catch In Test Cricket, Achieves Feat By Dismissing Alex Carey During ENG vs AUS Ashes 5th Test 2023 (Watch Video).

Good Decision

Good Decision i think not out he hona chahiye. https://t.co/LOtyLE5UNH — Rodony 𓃬 (@Rodony_) July 28, 2023

Looks Out

Cropped video but that looks out all day long https://t.co/llR68X3BKE — Paul Webster (@warsawwhite) July 28, 2023

Not Out

Entire bail didn't dislodge, so not out crct decision https://t.co/45k9opkl49 — mystery analyst (@Indian_pep) July 28, 2023

Shocker

Utter bullshit decision given the middle stump movement. Appalling from the third ump and in fairness his second shocker today after somehow saying Carey didn't hit it. https://t.co/vNYcXmKI76 — Charlie Talbot (@charlietabloid) July 28, 2023

Correct Decision Under Pressure

Dreadful

