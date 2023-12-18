Mentor Gautam Gambhir, head coach Chandrakant Pandit and other support staff of the Kolkata Knight Riders were seen strategising their moves ahead of the IPL 2024 auction. Gambhir, who won the IPL two times with KKR, returned to the franchise as a mentor, after leaving Lucknow Super Giants earlier on and will be seen at the IPL 2024 auction for KKR along with the other members of the support staff. KKR have a purse of Rs 32.7 crore going into the auction and have a total of 13 slots to fill, which includes four overseas players. IPL 2024 Auction Team Purse Balance: Here’s How Much Money Each Team Can Spend During Indian Premier League Players Bidding Event in Dubai.

Watch Video:

Our think tank at work! 🧠 💪 pic.twitter.com/21aQzTOwq8 — KolkataKnightRiders (@KKRiders) December 18, 2023

