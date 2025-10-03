One of the most sacred bonds in the world is the father-son relation, which, when broken, can be one of the most painful experiences. Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has been quite vocal about his relationship with his son Zoravar, who now lives in Australia with his mother, Aesha Mukherjee, after the separation between his parents. Speaking to Raj Shamani, Dhawan maintained that his son has blocked him on all platforms, which remains one of his most disturbing experiences in life. The ex-India opener also stated how his adopted daughters also made a flip in their behaviour, which left the cricketer baffled. Fans can check out Dhawan opening up about his son's change in behaviour post-separation with Aesha Mukherjee below. Shikhar Dhawan Celebrates His Girlfriend Sophie Shine's Birthday, Former India Cricketer Shares Romantic Beach Pictures.

Shikhar Dhawan Opens Up About His Relationship With His Son

