MI New York defeated Seattle Orcas by seven wickets to register their first win of MLC (Major League Cricket) 2025 on Thursday, June 19. Batting first, Seattle Orcas scored 200/5, riding on a superb 88-run knock from Kyle Mayers, which came off just 46 deliveries and included three fours and 10 sixes. Shayan Jahangir slammed 43 off 34 deliveries while Heinrich Klaasen hit 27 off 11. For MI New York, Naveen-ul-Haq was the highest wicket-taker with 2/64 but was pretty expensive. In response, MI New York chased down the target in 19 overs. The chase was powered by a solid 50-ball 93 from the bat of Monank Patel, who struck eight fours and seven sixes in his performance. He scripted the record of the highest score in MLC by an American, with this performance. Michael Bracewell smashed a 35-ball unbeaten 50 while Kieron Pollard provided the finishing touches with 26 runs off just 10 balls. Agni Chopra Quick Facts: Here's All You Need to Know About Vidhu Vinod Chopra and Anupama Chopra's 26-Year-Old Son Who Made his Debut For MINY in MLC 2025.

MI New York Beat Seattle Orcas in MLC 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cognizant Major League Cricket (@mlc)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)