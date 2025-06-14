The Major League Cricket (MLC) has returned with its third season. Starting in 2023, the MLC has gained popularity across the entire USA with some exciting brand of cricket and some top franchises of the world buying a team there. The T20 World Cup in USA was a success and with cricket being a part of the upcoming Los Angeles Olympics in 2028, the buildup of the MLC grows with every passing season. Six teams-San Francisco Unicorns, Washington Freedom, Seattle Orcas, MI New York, Texas Super Kings and Los Angeles Knight Riders will compete between them to life the title of the Major League Cricket 2025, which commenced on June 13. Agni Chopra Quits Indian Domestic Cricket! Son of Vidhu Vinod Chopra Signed by MI New York for MLC.

Agni Chopra made his debut in the MLC for the MI New York on June 14, 2025. Agni was playing in Ranji Trophy, India's domestic first class tournament not a long ago. He was signed by MI New York in the MLC 2025 draft and he made his debut in the top league of USA against Texas Super Kings. Agni has been a familiar face in the Indian cricketing circuit and as a result, fans were perplexed and wanted to know more about how Agni, being an Indian, is playing as a local player in the Major League Cricket. Fans looking for more information, will get them here.

Agni Chopra in MI New York

Agni Chopra Quick Facts

# Agni Chopra was born on November 4, 1998 in Detroit.

# Being born in USA, Agni holds an USA passport.

# Agni's parents are famous Indian film writer, director Vidhu Vinod Chopra and his mother is renowned film critic Anupama Chopra.

# Agni's journey began in Shivaji Park when he was just six years old.

# Agni scored nearly 800 runs for Mumbai U-23 in the 2019-20 Col CK Nayudu Trophy.

# He smashed three centuries and a double ton in the tournament.

# He didn't get a breakthrough in the Mumbai team and was later called up by Mizoram in 2023-24 season.

# Agni smashed four centuries in his first four First-Class games and finished the season with 939 runs.

# Agni did it again the next season too. In 11 First Class matches, the left-hander has over 1800 runs with an average of 94.94. He had nine centuries and five half centuries and a highest score of an unbeaten 238.

# But BCCI introduced a rule that only Indian passport holders are eligible to play in the Ranji Trophy and domestic cricket including the IPL.

# Agni had to focus back to playing cricket in USA because of the rule and cricket's growth in USA helped him.

# In the MLC 2025 draft, MI New York had picked him for $50,000. Agni Chopra, Son of Popular Film Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra Wins Madhavrao Scindia Award 2023-24 at BCCI Awards 2025.

The MLC opportunity made him call time on the dreams of playing in India and he is now a full-time player in MLC, aiming for a breakthrough in the USA national cricket team. Agni also revealed that he would have applied for the Indian passport had he been picked up in the IPL, but his focus is now only in USA.

