Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 135/6 against Mumbai Indians in the WPL 2024 Eliminator on March 15. Opting to bat first, RCB got off to a good start, scoring 14 runs in the first over. But since then, Mumbai Indians bowlers fought back with quick wickets, leaving RCB at 49/4 at one stage. But Ellyse Perry scored a fighting half-century (66 off 50 balls) and she was aided by Georgia Wareham, who smashed 18 runs off 10 balls. For Mumbai Indians, Shabnim Ismail, Hayley Matthews and Saika Ishaque took two wickets each. Sophie Devine Survives As Bails Don’t Fail Despite Ball Brushing Leg-Stump During MI-W vs RCB-W WPL 2024 Eliminator, Video Goes Viral.

MI-W vs RCB-W Innings Update

