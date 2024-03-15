Sophie Devine had a narrow escape after the bails did not dislodge as the ball brushed the leg-stump during the Mumbai Indians vs Royal Challengers Bangalore WPL 2024 Eliminator on March 15. The New Zealand star, facing Shabnim Ismail, got an inside edge and the ball brushed the base of the leg stump before rolling away to the boundary for a four. Ismail and wicketkeeper Yastika Bhatia thought it was out as the stumps had lit up but were shocked as the bails did not fall off. Devine could not add more runs as much as she would have liked, being dismissed in the next over for just 10 runs, by Hayley Matthews. WPL 2024: ‘Niklo-Jaldi Niklo’, Ellyse Perry’s Hilarious Gesture in Hindi Goes Viral (Watch Video).

Sophie Devine Survives as Bails Don't Fall

