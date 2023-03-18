UP Warriorz captain Alyssa Healy won the toss and her side will bowl first in the WPL 2023 match against Mumbai Indians on March 18. Having faced a defeat in their last match, UP Warriorz have made one change in their XI, with Parshavi Chopra being added to the side. Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, are undefeated and have retained the same XI. How to Watch MI-W vs UPW-W, WPL 2023 Free Live Streaming Online on JioCinema? Get TV Telecast Details of Mumbai Indians vs UP Warriorz Women’s Premier League Match.

MI-W vs UPW-W Toss Report

See Playing XI of Both Sides:

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia(w), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Humaira Kazi, Dhara Gujjar, Amanjot Kaur, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Devika Vaidya, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Grace Harris, Deepti Sharma, Parshavi Chopra, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

