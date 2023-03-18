Mumbai Indians will look to continue their good form this season as they face UP Warriorz on March 18. The match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Stadium and is set to start at 3:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). Sports 18/HD channels will provide live telecast of the match. Fans can also watch live streaming of this match on the JioCinema app and website for free. WPL 2023 Purple Cap List Updated.

MI-W vs UP-W Live Telecast and Streaming

