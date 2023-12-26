Mike Hussey and Lyn Larsen, former World Cup winners, were inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame on December 26. Larsen had been named captain of the Australian women's team when she was just 22 years old and went on to win the World Cup in 1988. A veteran of 15 Tests and 49 ODIs, Larsen is one of the biggest names in the history of women's cricket. Hussey, also fondly referred to as 'Mr Cricket' has been one of Australia's most prolific run-scorers across formats. He played 79 Test matches where he scored 6235 runs including 19 hundreds. He won the 2007 World Cup. Usman Khawaja Hits Out at ICC for ‘Double Standards’ After Ban on His Dove Logo, Shares Social Media Post on Cricketers With Symbols on Their Bats.

Mike Hussey Inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

A fan favourite and prolific run-scorer, Mike Hussey has been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame. This is his story: https://t.co/UruecANRIA pic.twitter.com/8rkhAmhter — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2023

Lyn Larsen Inducted into Australian Cricket Hall of Fame

A World Cup-winning captain and later a coach, selector and administrator, Lyn Larsen's Hall of Fame entry has been a long time coming. More on her remarkable story: https://t.co/uVd3FueGdx pic.twitter.com/1IwaIzAar5 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 26, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)