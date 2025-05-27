Michael Hussey, a former Australia national cricket team player, celebrated his 50th birthday today. On the special day, fans shared birthday wishes for him on social media. Born on May 27, 1975, Hussey made his international debut for Australia during an ODI match against India in 2004. In 2005, he made his Test debut against the West Indies and his T20I debut against New Zealand. Hussey spent most of his time in the middle order with Australia. His overall attitude earned him the "Mr Cricket" nickname. The great cricketer has won multiple ICC white-ball titles with Australia, including the 2007 Cricket World Cup, the 2006 ICC Champions Trophy, and the 2009 ICC Champions Trophy. Apart from this, Hussey has won two Indian Premier League titles with Chennai Super Kings and a Champions League T20 title with the same franchise. Take a look at the messages shared by fans as they wish Mr Cricket on his 50th birthday. Happy Birthday Ravi Shastri! Fans Wish Former India National Cricket Team Head Coach, 1983 World Cup Winner As He Turns 63.

Happy Birthday, Michael Hussey!

Happy 49th birthday, Michael Edward Hussey 🎂🎂. pic.twitter.com/mYpyiAnJ89 — abhi (@neham8080) May 27, 2025

Happy Birthday To Mr Cricket

The stylish Australia batsman made 302 international appearances, scoring 12,398 runs at an exceptional average of 49 across formats. Happy birthday to Mr Cricket – Michael Hussey 🏏 — ⌫ Kasun (@niranjan_69) May 27, 2025

Heartwarming Birthday Wish for Michael Hussey

Happy 49th birthday, Michael Edward Hussey 🎂🎂. He is one of my most favorite Australian player from Childhood❤️. One of the greatest Australian batter. pic.twitter.com/lI06Mp7N2l — Blaster 123 (@AshmitBansal12) May 27, 2025

Fan's Birthday Wish for Michael Hussey

He is the only player to score a century for CSK on debut and the only CSK player to score 700+ runs in an IPL season. Happy Birthday, Mr. Cricket, Michael Hussey! Most Runs for CSK in an IPL Season: 733 – Michael Hussey (2013) 672 – Devon Conway (2023) 635 – Ruturaj Gaikwad… pic.twitter.com/YOAQ6uvzZD — All Cricket Records (@Cric_records45) May 27, 2025

