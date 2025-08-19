Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Chairman and Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan has responded to the recent remark about employees working on Sundays. In an interview with Moneycontrol, Subrahmanyan said his comment was made casually during a difficult time when project performance was under pressure. “There were serious issues on my mind,” he explained, adding that top clients had raised concerns over delays. Subrahmanyan said, “Despite my involvement, projects were not moving. It was not good to be called out at that level. It doesn’t reflect well on me or the organisation.” In the interview, he acknowledged that his choice of words could have been better. “On hindsight I could have answered differently,” he said. Subrahmanyan also shared how the backlash affected his family, and mentioned, "My wife also felt bad because her name got involved.” Microsoft Work From Office Mandate: Tech Giant Planning To Tighten Its Office Attendance Policy, Ask Employees To Come to Office 3 Days a Week.

L&T Chairman S N Subrahmanyan Clarifies His Comment on Working on Sundays

