Larsen & Toubro (L&T) is reportedly planning to invest up to INR 3,600 crore to establish three new data centres in India. The proposed facilities are expected to be located in Bengaluru, Panvel, and Mahape. As per a report of Moneycontrol, Larsen & Toubro is planning to establish three new data centres, which will increase its capacity five times to reach 150 MW by 2027. The company currently operates data centres in Mumbai and Chennai with a combined capacity of 32 MW. It reportedly costs around INR 35-40 crore per MW to set up a new data centre in India. L&T plans to increase its capacity from the current 32 MW to 150 MW by 2027. Sora New Feature: OpenAI Working on Experimental ‘Bulk Video Download’ Feature, Allow up to 100 Videos.

L&T Plans To Invest up to INR 3,600 Crore in New Data Centres in India

🚨 Larsen & Toubro (L&T) plans to invest up to Rs 3,600 crore to set up three new data centers in India. 1. Bengaluru 2. Panvel 3. Mahape pic.twitter.com/HzOE783fI5 — Indian Tech & Infra (@IndianTechGuide) March 18, 2025

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)