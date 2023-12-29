Mitchell Starc shined with the ball in the final innings of the Australia vs Pakistan second Test 2023 at Melbourne. He picked up four wickets in the final innings of the Test match helping Australia snatch victory in a closely fought encounter. In the lunch break, Starc promised a Young fan in the stands that he will gift him his boots if Australia picks the remaining nine wickets by the end of the day. Achieving it, Starc kept his promise and showed nice gesture by gifting the young fan his boots. Babar Azam Comes Up With ‘Tu Aaja’ Reaction After Steve Smith Interferes As Pakistan Batsman Takes Guard During AUS vs PAK MCG Test 2023, Video Goes Viral.

Mitchell Starc Gifts Young Fan His Boots

At the end of lunch, Mitchell Starc promised this young fan he’d give him his boots if we took nine wickets by the end of the day. We did, and Starcy delivered on his promise! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/grLhdxcPfm — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) December 29, 2023

