Babar Azam pulled off an epic 'Tu Aaja' reaction after Steve Smith interfered as he was taking a guard on Day 4 of the AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023 on December 29. The former Pakistan captain was batting 35 and was at the striker's end, taking his guard when Smith appeared to talk to Alex Carey behind the stumps. Azam, distracted by this, then offered his bat to Smith, asking him to take guard instead. The video of this interesting moment has gone viral on social media. Crazy! Pat Cummins Scores Five Runs Off One Ball Without Hitting A Boundary During AUS vs PAK 2nd Test 2023, Video Goes Viral.

Watch Video:

The lahori jugatbaaz in Babar 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 ‘Tu aja’ pic.twitter.com/rvVfVgLqd8 — ‎شاہ زیب بخاری (@iSyedShahzaibB) December 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)