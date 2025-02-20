Mohammed Shami playing his first ICC event after Cricket World Cup 2023, etched his name in the Indian history record books, becoming the eight-bowler to take 200 One-Day Internation (ODI) wickets achieving the feat during IND vs BAN ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Match in Dubai. Shami is also the fifth pacer to claim 200 ODI wickets for India, and overall is the joint-second fastest to reach this tally in international cricket. The right-arm speedster also became the eighth Indian bowler to achieve this elusive milestone. India vs Bangladesh ICC CT 2025 Toss Report & Playing XI: Bangladesh Opts To Bat, Team India Recall Mohammed Shami, Ravindra Jadeja In Starting 11 Replacing Arshdeep Singh and Varun Chakaravarthy.

Mohammed Shami Claims 200 ODI Wickets

200 wickets for Mohammed Shami in ODI. Fastest Indian player to pick 200 wickets (103 Innings, 2nd fastest player to pick 200 wickets after Mitchell Starc (102 Innings) #ChampionsTrophy2025 #INDvBAN @MdShami11 pic.twitter.com/QqQhheoNvW — Sports Fan (@SportsFan185642) February 20, 2025

