Bangladesh skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto won the crucial toss in IND vs BAN CT 2025 match and asked India to field first. On the other hand, India have recalled Mohammed Shami, and Ravindra Jadeja into the starting XI, replacing Arshdeep Singh, and Varun Chakaravarthy. The Banga Tigers, too, have included Towhid Hridoy in their playing XI. Interestingly, this is only the second IND vs BAN CT match, with the first and only being the 2017 semi-final, where India won by nine wickets in Birmingham. A win here would increase the chances of qualifying for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semi-finals with Pakistan having lost their tournament opener by a massive margin. India vs Bangladesh ICC Champions Trophy History: A Look at Past Results, Records and Top Performers of IND vs BAN Matches Ahead of Mega Match in CT 2025.

IND vs BAN CT 2025 Toss Result

