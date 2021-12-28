Take a Look at Some Reactions on Shami’s Achievement:

BCCI:

ICC:

Wasim Jaffer’s Interesting Tweet:

Ravi Shastri's Unique Reaction!

'What A Champion'

'Well Bowled'

VVS Laxman Lauds Shami:

Sensational Shami:

Indeed a Glorius Way!

'Double Centurion Shami'

Milestone Man Shami:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)