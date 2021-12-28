Mohammed Shami made it to the history books as he reached 200 Test wickets for India during Day 3 of the first Test match against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion on Tuesday. With this achievement, he became the fifth-highest wicket taker among Indian fast bowlers in Test cricket.

Take a Look at Some Reactions on Shami’s Achievement:

BCCI:

ICC:

Double delight for Mohammad Shami 🤩 He completes his five-for and scalps his 200th Test wicket with the dismissal of Kagiso Rabada. Watch #SAvIND live on https://t.co/CPDKNxoJ9v (in select regions) 📺#WTC23 | https://t.co/qi2EfKzn5Z pic.twitter.com/Mh5h7lzFZy — ICC (@ICC) December 28, 2021

Wasim Jaffer’s Interesting Tweet:

No matter where you freeze the frame, that seam position will be upright. Congratulations on 200 Test wickets to one of the best in the business @MdShami11 👏🏻👊🏻 #SAvsIND pic.twitter.com/vQbxHdRHRt — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) December 28, 2021

Ravi Shastri's Unique Reaction!

'What A Champion'

What a champion spell. #Shami. 200 wickets. Didn't let India miss Bumrah today. Love watching him bowl. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) December 28, 2021

'Well Bowled'

VVS Laxman Lauds Shami:

After a fabulous innings from Rahul on Day 1,an outstanding display of seam bowling from Shami. 5 wkts and a great way to get to 200 Test Wickets. With his fine spell,India take a commanding 130 run lead. Wishing for the batsman to capitalise & set a big target for South Africa pic.twitter.com/UheFlIZXo9 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 28, 2021

Sensational Shami:

Sensational Shami. What an incredible feat to pick 200 Test wickets in just 55 games. 👏👏 #SAvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) December 28, 2021

Indeed a Glorius Way!

'Double Centurion Shami'

Milestone Man Shami:

2️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ Test wickets ✅ Another 5️⃣-wicket haul ✅ Handsome first innings lead ✅#TeamIndia, led by Mohammed Shami bowl 🇿🇦 out for 197 runs. Let’s build on this now 💪#SAvIND #SaddaPunjab pic.twitter.com/IymtYx8Lo5 — Punjab Kings (@PunjabKingsIPL) December 28, 2021

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)