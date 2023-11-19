Mohammed Siraj broke down in tears as India suffered a heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023. The Men in Blue were spectacular all throughout the tournament and were undefeated up until this point. Siraj, who has been in fine form throughout the tournament, was left absolutely heartbroken when Glenn Maxwell hit the winning runs for Australia. The video of him breaking down after India's defeat has gone viral. Australia Win ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, Beat India in Final to Clinch Record-Extending Sixth Title.

Watch Video:

Don't cry guys mohomad Siraj is crying 😭 pic.twitter.com/ZPlg3LO6B0 — CAM (@RMFC_CAM) November 19, 2023

Mohammed Siraj Breaks Down

Teammates Console Mohammed Siraj

