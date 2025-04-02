Former Royal Challengers Bengaluru cricketer Mohammed Siraj registered his best spell of career at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium as he scalped three wickets for only 19 runs against his former team while playing for Gujarat Titans. He was spot on from the start with high pace and movement. Fans had mixed feelings as he was doing well for another team and they took to social media to share memes. Phil Salt Smashes Mohammed Siraj For Massive 105 M Six, Gets Cleaned Up Next Ball During RCB vs GT IPL 2025 Match (Watch Video).

Siraj is Bullying

When Siraj was playing for RCB, Salt used to bully him everytime. Now when the roles are reversed, Siraj is bullying Salt here. pic.twitter.com/jbFp5NfgiS — Hriday (@Hriday1812) April 2, 2025

Kohli vs Siraj

Kohli vs Siraj 🥹 pic.twitter.com/AzQ7gGn3pX — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) April 2, 2025

Siraj is Taking Wickets At Chinnaswamy

* Siraj is taking wickets at chinnaswamy * 2024 2025 pic.twitter.com/tnC7KT7w1Z — Abdullah (@abdul_tweets03) April 2, 2025

Mohammed Siraj Bowling Today

Mohammad Siraj bowling today pic.twitter.com/BsSS5Nr5oZ — Spandan Roy (@talksports45) April 2, 2025

Mohammed Siraj to RCB Batting Line Up

The Most Played Song on Siraj's Phone

the most played song on Siraj's phone last night pic.twitter.com/nHCbR7z09C — soo washed (@anubhav__tweets) April 2, 2025

Mohammed Siraj

Siraj to RCB

