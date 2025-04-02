Royal Challengers Bengaluru took on Gujarat Titans at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2. RCB lost the toss and were put in to bat first. The pitch was a little spicy and RCB lost wickets upfront. Phil Salt was troubled initially but he went hard on Mohammed Siraj and cracked him up for a huge 105 M six. But Siraj returned on the next ball where he went full and made Salt reach out to clean up his stumps. It has a dramatic sequence of two balls and went viral on social media. IPL 2025 Live Scorecard of RCB vs GT: Check Full Score of Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Titans T20 Cricket Match.

Phil Salt Smashes Mohammed Siraj For Massive 105 M Six, Gets Cleaned Up Next Ball

