Mohammed Siraj shared an emotional note for Virat Kohli after the latter announced his resignation as India's Test captain. Siraj, taking to Instagram, shared a few pictures of him and Kohli and wrote, "To my superhero, I cannot be thankful enough for the support and the encouragement that I got from you. You have always been my great brother. Thank you for trusting me and believing in me for all these years. For seeing the great at my worst. You will always be my captain, King Kohli."

See Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mohammed Siraj (@mohammedsirajofficial)

