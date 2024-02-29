Mohammed Siraj showcased his support for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye' campaign, on social media. Through this campaign, the Prime Minister urged fellow Indians, especially the ones who would be casting votes for the first time, to cast their votes in the elections which would take place later this year. Siraj quoted Modi's post on 'X' and wrote, "Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye,” is a brilliant campaign initiated by our Honourable Prime Minister and I request all my fellow Indians and first-time voters to celebrate and Vote." ‘Let’s Exercise Our Right To Vote…’, Ravi Ashwin Urges Voters, Especially First-Timers, To Shape the Future Through Ballots Ahead of Elections in 2024.

Mohammed Siraj Urges Fellow First-Time Voters to Cast Their Votes

"Mera Pehla Vote Desh Ke Liye,” is a brilliant campaign initiated by our Honourable Prime Minister and I request all my fellow Indians and first time voters to celebrate and Vote. 🇮🇳🙏🏻 #MeraPehlaVoteDeshKeLiye https://t.co/Ost5PeV91o — Mohammed Siraj (@mdsirajofficial) February 29, 2024

