Devon Conway's good form continued as he struck a third consecutive fifty and with MS Dhoni's sparkling 21* of eight deliveries, Chennai Super Kings ended up with a massive 208/6 in the first innings against Delhi Capitals. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Conway once again put together a good opening stand, adding 110 runs in 11.5 overs. Conway (87) continued after Gaikwad's (41) departure, with an array of shots on both sides of the ground. Dhoni walked in after Shivam Dube's dismissal to apply finishing touches to the innings.

